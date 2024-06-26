HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Jawa 350 Range Gets New Alloy Variants & Colours, Prices Slashed To 1.99 Lakh

Jawa 350 range gets new alloy variants & colours, prices slashed to 1.99 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM
  • Jawa 350 has received three new colours and alloy wheels.
Classic Legends has slashed the pricing of the Jawa 350 by 16,000. With this, the new Jawa 350 motorcycle range comes priced from 198,950 (ex-showroom), down from the original pricing of 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the motorcycle ranges up to 223,950 (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 350 base spoke wheel variant comes priced at 198,950 (ex-showroom), while the alloy wheel variant is available at a starting price of 208,950 (ex-showroom). The top-end chrome variants start at 214,950 (ex-showroom) for the spoke wheels and 223,950 (ex-showroom) for the alloy wheel variant.

The new Jawa 350 motorcycle range has received new alloy wheels and four new colour options. However, no mechanical changes have been made to the motorcycle. The Jawa 350 now has four variants in total, depending on the alloy and spoke wheels as well as chrome and non-chrome garnishing. The colour options for the motorcycle include Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest, Maroon, Black, White, and Mystique Orange. Among these colours, the Obsidian Black, Grey and Deep Forest come as new ones.

Jawa 350: Powertrain, suspension and brake

On the mechanical front, the Jawa 350 continues to be powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 22.19 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm. The retro-themed motorcycle sits on a double cradle chassis that is suspended by 35 mm front telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. For braking duties, the Jawa 350 gets a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, which are aided by dual-channel ABS. Jawa 350 weighs 194 kg and offers a class-leading 178 mm of ground clearance.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry. At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavour is to prioritize customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants."

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Jawa Jawa Jawa 350

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

