Indian Motorcycle announces prices of MY25 bikes. Here's what's on offer

Indian Motorcycle, renowned as America’s first motorcycle company, has officially revealed the prices for its 2025 heavyweight range in India. The updated lineup includes some of the most iconic cruisers and touring motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio—namely the Chief , Chieftain , Challenger , Pursuit, and Roadmaster .

Each model in the 2025 lineup exemplifies Indian Motorcycle’s commitment to craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and road-dominating presence. From stripped-back cruisers to long-distance touring machines, the brand continues to cater to riders who seek power, prestige, and a truly American riding experience.

The most affordable motorcycle that Indian Motorcycle sells is the Chief, which starts at ₹ 23.52 lakh ex-showroom.

The 2025 pricing structure starts with the Chief line-up at ₹23.52 lakh, followed by the Indian Springfield at ₹41.96 lakh. For performance and touring enthusiasts, the Challenger series is priced at ₹36.12 lakh, while the Chieftain range starts from ₹37.11 lakh. Those looking for luxury long-haul comfort can explore the Pursuit series beginning at ₹43.19 lakh, with the flagship Roadmaster series topping the list at ₹48.49 lakh. All prices ex-showroom, India.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Our heavyweight motorcycles have always stood for power, prestige and the spirit of the open road. With the Model Year 2025 lineup, we continue to offer riders world-class machines that deliver premium experiences across every mile. We invite motorcycle enthusiasts to visit our showrooms and discover these legendary models."

Indian Motorcycle also offers an extensive range of genuine accessories, enabling riders to personalize their machines to match their individual style and touring needs. So, every customer can make their motorcycle customized according to their taste.

While the current announcement focuses on the heavyweight range, pricing for the popular Scout series is expected to be revealed soon. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers are encouraged to connect with their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership for more information on availability, customization options, and test rides. Authorised dealerships of Indian Motorcycle are available in India at Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

