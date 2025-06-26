Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Indian Motorcycle Announces Prices Of My25 Bikes. Here's What's On Offer

Indian Motorcycle announces prices of MY25 bikes. Here's what's on offer

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 26 Jun 2025, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:

  • Indian Motorcycle has announced prices for its 2025 heavyweight range in India, featuring models like the Chief, Chieftain, and Roadmaster. Prices start at 23.52 lakh for the Chief and go up to 48.49 lakh for the flagship Roadmaster. Dealerships offer customisation options.

The Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse is the flagship motorcycle for the brand. It is priced at ₹48.49 lakh ex-showroom.
View Personalised Offers on
Indian Challenger
Check Offers

Indian Motorcycle, renowned as America’s first motorcycle company, has officially revealed the prices for its 2025 heavyweight range in India. The updated lineup includes some of the most iconic cruisers and touring motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio—namely the Chief, Chieftain, Challenger, Pursuit, and Roadmaster.

Each model in the 2025 lineup exemplifies Indian Motorcycle’s commitment to craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and road-dominating presence. From stripped-back cruisers to long-distance touring machines, the brand continues to cater to riders who seek power, prestige, and a truly American riding experience.

The most affordable motorcycle that Indian Motorcycle sells is the Chief, which starts at 23.52 lakh ex-showroom.

The 2025 pricing structure starts with the Chief line-up at 23.52 lakh, followed by the Indian Springfield at 41.96 lakh. For performance and touring enthusiasts, the Challenger series is priced at 36.12 lakh, while the Chieftain range starts from 37.11 lakh. Those looking for luxury long-haul comfort can explore the Pursuit series beginning at 43.19 lakh, with the flagship Roadmaster series topping the list at 48.49 lakh. All prices ex-showroom, India.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo450 MX bike unveiled globally, is brand's first motocross bike

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Engine Icon1811 cc Mileage Icon15 kmpl
₹ 71.82 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 21.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Our heavyweight motorcycles have always stood for power, prestige and the spirit of the open road. With the Model Year 2025 lineup, we continue to offer riders world-class machines that deliver premium experiences across every mile. We invite motorcycle enthusiasts to visit our showrooms and discover these legendary models."

Indian Motorcycle also offers an extensive range of genuine accessories, enabling riders to personalize their machines to match their individual style and touring needs. So, every customer can make their motorcycle customized according to their taste.

Also Read : MY2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched in India. Here's what each model costs

While the current announcement focuses on the heavyweight range, pricing for the popular Scout series is expected to be revealed soon. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers are encouraged to connect with their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership for more information on availability, customization options, and test rides. Authorised dealerships of Indian Motorcycle are available in India at Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2025, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Motorcycle Chief Chieftain Challenger Pursuit Roadmaster
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS