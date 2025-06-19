MY2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched in India. Here's what each model costs

Harley-Davidson has officially announced the prices and availability of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle range in India. The latest line-up includes a mix of cruiser and touring motorcycles, highlighting both performance upgrades and fresh design cues. Bookings are now open across all Harley-Davidson dealerships nationwide.

Harley-Davidson’s 2025 strategy appears to balance heritage and innovation, all set to redefine its footprint in India’s premium motorcycle space.

Touring range updated, CVO models coming soon

The 2025 line-up includes two new additions under Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) segment, the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide. These touring motorcycles are limited-production models and come with revised design elements and updated technology. Both bikes aim to offer improved performance and touring comfort. Pricing for the CVO models will be announced closer to launch.

Street Bob returns while Fat Bob discontinued

In the cruiser segment, Harley-Davidson has brought back the Street Bob to India for 2025. It now features the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, mid-mounted foot controls, and mini-ape handlebars. At the same time, the company has decided to discontinue the Fat Bob model from the Indian line-up.

Full Price List: 2025 Harley-Davidson India Range

Here’s a look at the 2025 model year ex-showroom prices across India:

Model Ex-Showroom pricing Harley-Davidson X440 ₹2,39,500 Harley-Davidson Nightster ₹13,51,000 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special ₹14,29,000 Harley-Davidson Sportster S ₹16,70,000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic ₹23,85,000 Harley-Davidson Fatboy ₹25,90,000 Harley-Davidson Pan America Special ₹25,10,000 Harley-Davidson Breakout ₹37,19,000 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ₹39,29,999 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ₹42,30,000

The prices for the Street Bob and CVO models will be announced closer to their respective launch dates.

Dual strategy for India

The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson continues to blend the local reach of Hero with Harley’s global brand appeal. While the affordable Harley-Davidson X440 continues to attract new riders into the Harley-Davidson fold, the brand’s premium offerings aim to serve long-time enthusiasts and touring veterans.

