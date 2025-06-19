HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers My2025 Harley Davidson Bikes Launched In India. Here's What Each Model Costs

MY2025 Harley-Davidson bikes launched in India. Here's what each model costs

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2025, 19:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson reveal 2025 model year updates, reintroduce Street Bob, discontinue Fat Bob, and bring new life to premium touring motorcycles.

harley davidson
Harley Davidson has unveiled pricing for it MY25 lineup in India.
harley davidson
Harley Davidson has unveiled pricing for it MY25 lineup in India.
View Personalised Offers on
Harley-Davidson X440 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Harley-Davidson has officially announced the prices and availability of the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle range in India. The latest line-up includes a mix of cruiser and touring motorcycles, highlighting both performance upgrades and fresh design cues. Bookings are now open across all Harley-Davidson dealerships nationwide.

Harley-Davidson’s 2025 strategy appears to balance heritage and innovation, all set to redefine its footprint in India’s premium motorcycle space.

Touring range updated, CVO models coming soon

The 2025 line-up includes two new additions under Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) segment, the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide. These touring motorcycles are limited-production models and come with revised design elements and updated technology. Both bikes aim to offer improved performance and touring comfort. Pricing for the CVO models will be announced closer to launch.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350 Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser
Engine Icon350 cc
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Engine Icon349.0 cc Mileage Icon41.88 kmpl
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost: Check out 5 key highlights of the iconic motorcycle

Street Bob returns while Fat Bob discontinued

In the cruiser segment, Harley-Davidson has brought back the Street Bob to India for 2025. It now features the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, mid-mounted foot controls, and mini-ape handlebars. At the same time, the company has decided to discontinue the Fat Bob model from the Indian line-up.

Full Price List: 2025 Harley-Davidson India Range

Here’s a look at the 2025 model year ex-showroom prices across India:

Model

Ex-Showroom pricing

Harley-Davidson X440 2,39,500
Harley-Davidson Nightster 13,51,000
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 14,29,000
Harley-Davidson Sportster S 16,70,000
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 23,85,000
Harley-Davidson Fatboy 25,90,000
Harley-Davidson Pan America Special 25,10,000
Harley-Davidson Breakout 37,19,000
Harley-Davidson Street Glide 39,29,999
Harley-Davidson Road Glide 42,30,000

The prices for the Street Bob and CVO models will be announced closer to their respective launch dates.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India at 2.29 lakh; rivals Royal Enfield

Dual strategy for India

The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson continues to blend the local reach of Hero with Harley’s global brand appeal. While the affordable Harley-Davidson X440 continues to attract new riders into the Harley-Davidson fold, the brand’s premium offerings aim to serve long-time enthusiasts and touring veterans.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2025, 19:24 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson X440 Harley Davidson Nightster Harley Davidson Nightster Special Harley Davidson Sportster S Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Harley Davidson Fatboy Harley Davidson Pan America Special Harley Davidson Breakout Harley Davidson Street Glide Harley Davidson Road Glide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.