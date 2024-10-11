India Bike Week 2024 dates announced, to be held in Goa on December 6-7

Asia’s largest biking festival, dates for the India Bike Week have been announced for this year. The 2024 India Bike Week (IBW) will be held on December 6-7 returning to Vagator, Goa, which has been its home for the past several iterations. The music and motorcycle festival witnesses riders from across the country and the world turning up for the annual event. Tickets for IBW 2024 are yet to go live.

Over the years, India Bike Week has become a platform for two-wheeler manufacturers to showcase new offerings. Motorcycles like the KTM 790 Adventure, Triumph Rocket 3, Kawasaki Eliminator, and more were publicly showcased for the first time at IBW. The 2023 edition saw the Aprilia RS457 being launched at the festival.

India Bike Week is known for its diverse lineup of artists on stage, beyond the motorcycles

India Bike Week 2024: What To Expect?

Much like the previous iterations, expect to see a fun lineup for motorcycles and music artists at India Bike Week 2024. Previous years have seen a custom-bike build-off at the event, along with several travellers and influencers sharing their stories about motorcycle expeditions and more. Expect two-wheeler makers to reserve some of its new launches and showcase offerings for the future at the event.

For the music buffs, IBW has always had some of the best artists as part of the lineup. The previous iteration saw Nucleya, Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah and the Gully Gang in attendance. The organisers are yet to confirm the lineup for this year.

Moreover, the IBW 2024 will see more vintage bikes and scooters, custom bikes, rider groups and communities in attendance to look forward to. IBW also has a flea market as part of its setup that houses several retailers for riding gear, motorcycle accessories, performance parts and more. Retailers also offer decent discounts at the event for participants, so may be able to snag a good deal on new riding gear.

More details on the ticket prices, OEM participation, speaker list and more will be revealed in the coming days.

