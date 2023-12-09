Aprilia launched its much awaited RS 457 sportsbike in India

Aprilia RS 457 is a track-ready sportsbike with a price tag of 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

It looks an aggressive mean machine with full fairing and pure racing DNA, available in three colour options

The fully-faired sportsbike was showcased in India in September 2023 and now it has been launched at India Bike Week

The bike is set to be built at Piaggio's plant in India at Baramati

It sports an aggressive sculpted design that not only makes it visually appealing but enhances its aerodynamic efficiency too

The bike sports full LED headlamp and LED DRL as well as LED taillight

An all-digital 5-inch TFT colour display is there showing wide range of information and it is complemented by backlit switches

Powering this sporty mean machine is a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox

This engine churns out 47 bhp power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm

It runs on 17-inch wheels and for braking duty gets a 320 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS

This bike is slated to lock horns with KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310
