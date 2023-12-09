Aprilia RS 457 is a track-ready sportsbike with a price tag of ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
It looks an aggressive mean machine with full fairing and pure racing DNA, available in three colour options
The fully-faired sportsbike was showcased in India in September 2023 and now it has been launched at India Bike Week
The bike is set to be built at Piaggio's plant in India at Baramati
It sports an aggressive sculpted design that not only makes it visually appealing but enhances its aerodynamic efficiency too
The bike sports full LED headlamp and LED DRL as well as LED taillight
An all-digital 5-inch TFT colour display is there showing wide range of information and it is complemented by backlit switches
Powering this sporty mean machine is a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox
This engine churns out 47 bhp power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm
It runs on 17-inch wheels and for braking duty gets a 320 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc, paired with dual-channel ABS
This bike is slated to lock horns with KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310