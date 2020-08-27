Honda Hornet 2.0 vs rivals: Price comparison

Honda on Thursday introduced the new Hornet 2.0 in India at ₹1.27 lakh. The new Hornet mixes design cues sourced from the previous CB Hornet 160R and the CB190R. It's more of an amalgamation of the exterior styling of both the bikes.

With the new Hornet 2.0, HMSI steps in the 180 cc-200 cc segment for the very first time.It will compete against the bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and more.

At heart of the new Hornet 2.0 sits a 184 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that delivers 12.7 kW (17.03 PS) of maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 5-speed unit.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: ₹1.29 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the oldest bikes in the 200 cc category. It was introduced almost 8 years back in the Indian market. The bike has gained a cult following in the last few years and it is one of the most selling bikes in its class. It uses a 199.5 cc liquid cooled, triple spark engine which delivers 18 kW (24.5 PS) of power at 9,750 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4v: ₹1.28 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v is the flagship motorcycle in the company's RTR series. It was introduced in 2016 and has gained many takers who prefer good handling dynamics and impressive built quality that the TVS RTR series is known for.

The RTR 200 gets a 197.75 cc 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It delivers a maximum output of 15.1 kW (20.5 PS) at 8500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm.

Yamaha MT-15: ₹1.39 lakh

While the Yamaha FZ and FZS are placed in the slightly lower category, the MT-15, on the other hand, is a premium offering which demands a fairly higher price tag. It sports a 155 cc liquid cooled engine which delivers 13.6 kW (18.5 PS) at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)