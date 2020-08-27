New Honda Hornet 2.0 launched in India. Here's how much it costs

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched the new Hornet 2.0 at a price tag of ₹1,26,345 (ex-showroom).

The bookings of the Hornet 2.0 has already started at the company's official website as well as authorised dealerships. Honda will start deliveries of new bike by 1st week of September.

The Hornet 2.0 features a very stunning and aggressive exterior design for the segment it sits in. It sports an all-LED setup comprising headlamp, tail lamp as well as indicator. It also benefits from golden coloured upside down (USD) front fork which is a first for sub-200 cc class bike, while the rear suspension duties are taken cared by a single monoshock unit. Its instrument console include a full-digital reverse lit meter with 5-stage illumination control.

The motorcycle features a 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that delivers 16.86 PS of power and 16.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option include a 5-speed unit. It is claimed to cross 200 meters mark in just over 11 seconds.



