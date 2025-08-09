HT Auto
Honda BigWing opens new premium dealership in Gurugram

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2025, 11:00 am
  The new BigWing outlet in Gurugram focuses on premium motorcycle sales and service. It adds to Honda's network of over 150 dealerships across the country.

Honda BigWing Gurugram
The new Honda BigWing dealership in Gurugram will have trained staff to cater to the buyers.
Honda BigWing Gurugram
The new Honda BigWing dealership in Gurugram will have trained staff to cater to the buyers.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the opening of a new BigWing sales and service outlet on New Railway Road in Gurugram, Haryana. This latest addition strengthens the company’s focus on expanding its premium motorcycle retail footprint across the country.

Located in the central part of the city, the new facility is intended to cater specifically to customers interested in Honda’s premium motorcycles. The dealership adds to the brand’s network of over 150 BigWing touchpoints nationwide.

Also Read : Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959

The new Gurugram BigWing outlet features Honda’s signature black-and-white monochromatic theme to give the space a distinct identity. The dealership is staffed with trained professionals to support customers with information on products and accessories.

Honda’s official website has also been updated to assist customers in the buying process. It provides detailed product listings, dealership information, and an online booking feature. The brand continues to collect customer feedback and engages with its rider community through various social media channels.

Also Read : Honda teases its electric motorcycle ahead of September 2 global debut

Honda BigWing product portfolio

Honda’s BigWing network follows a tiered format. BigWing Topline dealerships, located in major metro cities, showcase the full premium motorcycle range from 200cc to 1800cc. In other urban centres, standard BigWing outlets, like the one in Gurugram, focus on the mid-size segment between 200cc and 750cc.

The current product lineup includes models such as the Hornet 2.0, NX200, CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, and Rebel 500. For those looking at larger motorcycles, the range also includes the NX500, CB650R, CBR650R, XL750 Transalp, Hornet 750, X-ADV, Hornet 1000 SP, and the top-end Gold Wing Tour.

Honda Electric motorcycle coming soon

Honda dropped the first teaser of its first-ever high-performance electric motorcycle, ahead of the global debut on September 2, 2025. The Honda EV Fun concept previewed a 500 cc equivalent performance electric motorcycle, with the branding hinting at about 50 bhp from the motor. The upcoming Honda electric bike could pack a similar number with significantly more torque, available right from the word go.

The teaser showcases the LED DRL, bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, and a large TFT screen. The bike will be a street-naked but will get a slightly more aggressive riding posture. The electric motorcycle will also come with CCS2 fast charging, making it compatible with the same fast chargers as electric cars.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2025, 11:00 am IST
