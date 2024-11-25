Honda Africa Twin adventure tourer motorcycle recalled in India. Here's why

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a recall for the Africa Twin adventure tourer motorcycle. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has recalled the affected motorcycles owing to a possible incorrect ECU programming, which could result in launch control system malfunction. The affected bikes were produced between February 2022 and October 2022. The recall for Honda Africa Twin is not just for the Indian market but around the world.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed the exact number of affected motorcycles. However, it has been stated that the affected Honda Africa Twin motorcycles have a programming glitch which can hamper the throttle action. This glitch can abruptly activate wheelie control during acceleration, thereby causing a loss of balance in some cases, which could result in major mishaps.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The auto company will update the ECU of the affected motorcycles with the correct programming. This will be done free of cost at the BigWing Topline dealerships irrespective of the warranty status of the affected motorcycles. Honda Africa Twin owners can check whether their motorcycle is a part of this recall campaign by submitting their unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the official BigWing website.

HMSI issued multiple recalls in recent past

In the recent past, HMSI has issued multiple recall campaigns involving multiple motorcycle models. Earlier this month, the two-wheeler major issued a recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing tourer in India. The bike maker said that it was recalling the Honda Gold Wing due to an issue with the drive gear fastening bolt of certain engines. This recall covered certain Honda Gold Wing motorcycles manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021.

Also, in September this year, HMSI recalled a certain number of its CB350 and H'ness CB350 motorcycles that were built between October 2020 and April 2024, over issues related to the wheel speed sensor and camshaft. The two-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday, said that it is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, due to issues with wheel speed sensors.

Previously, back in 2022, HMSI issued a voluntary recall in India for three of their motorcycles. The motorcycles were CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour. Honda had identified that there was an issue with the PGM-FI unit or the fuel injection unit. Because of this, the engine could stall while riding.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: