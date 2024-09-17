HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Recalls Cb350 & H'ness Cb350 Motorcycles In India Over Speed Sensor Issue

Honda recalls CB350 & H'ness CB350 motorcycles in India over speed sensor issue

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 07:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between Oc
...
New Honda CB350
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024.
New Honda CB350
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled certain number of its CB350 and H'ness CB350 motorcycles that were built between October 2020 and April 2024, over issues related to the wheel speed sensor and camshaft. The two-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday, said that it is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, due to issues with wheel speed sensor.

The Japanese two-wheeler major in a statement said that it has been observed due to improper molding procedure during manufacturing, water may seep into thr wheel speed sensor, which may result in a speed sensor malfunction causing error in the speedometer, traction control or ABS intervention. In the worst case scenario, this malfunctions may result in ineffective braking, which could lead to a serious mishap, specially when the motorcycle in running at higher speed.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350
Engine Icon348.36 cc Mileage Icon36 kmpl
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350 Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser
Engine Icon350 cc
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cb300r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300R
Engine Icon286.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon36.0 kmpl
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb300f (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F
Engine Icon293.52 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare

Watch: Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review

The automaker has stated that for the issues with camshaft component, HMSI is recalling certain units of CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. However, the company has not revealed the exact number of the affected motorcycles due to these issues. HMSI has said in its statement that it has been identified that an improper manufacturing process being followed for the camshaft may have led to an impact on the vehicle's optimal functioning. HMSI also said that this potential issue has impacted the certain motorcycles that were built between June 2024 and July 2024.

Also Read : Honda X-Blade 160 discontinued in India

The two-wheeler manufacturer has said that as a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected parts in the impacted motorcycles will be carried out at the company's BigWing dealerships across India. Also, these inspection and replacements of the potentially faulty components will be done without any cost to the consumers, irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycles.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 07:38 AM IST
TAGS: CB300F CB300R CB350 H'ness CB350 CB350RS Honda HMSI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.