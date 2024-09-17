Honda recalls CB350 & H'ness CB350 motorcycles in India over speed sensor issue

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled certain number of its CB350 and H'ness CB350 motorcycles that were built between October 2020 and April 2024, over issues related to the wheel speed sensor and camshaft. The two-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday, said that it is recalling CB300F , CB300R , CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS motorcycles, which were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, due to issues with wheel speed sensor.

The Japanese two-wheeler major in a statement said that it has been observed due to improper molding procedure during manufacturing, water may seep into thr wheel speed sensor, which may result in a speed sensor malfunction causing error in the speedometer, traction control or ABS intervention. In the worst case scenario, this malfunctions may result in ineffective braking, which could lead to a serious mishap, specially when the motorcycle in running at higher speed.

The automaker has stated that for the issues with camshaft component, HMSI is recalling certain units of CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. However, the company has not revealed the exact number of the affected motorcycles due to these issues. HMSI has said in its statement that it has been identified that an improper manufacturing process being followed for the camshaft may have led to an impact on the vehicle's optimal functioning. HMSI also said that this potential issue has impacted the certain motorcycles that were built between June 2024 and July 2024.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has said that as a precautionary measure, the replacement of the affected parts in the impacted motorcycles will be carried out at the company's BigWing dealerships across India. Also, these inspection and replacements of the potentially faulty components will be done without any cost to the consumers, irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycles.

