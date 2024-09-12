HT Auto
Honda X-Blade 160 discontinued in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2024, 16:06 PM
Honda has delisted the X-Blade from its website hinting at the motorcycle being discontinued, although buyers can still pick the last units with deale
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has pulled the plug on the X-Blade 160 commuter bike in its stable. The two-wheeler maker has delisted the product from its website hinting at the motorcycle being discontinued. The Honda X-Blade was a low-seller in a highly competitive and popular segment, which would explain the company’s decision to discontinue the model altogether.

The Honda X-Blade was first launched in 2018 as a replacement for the Hornet CB 160 160R. Notably, the Honda Hornet was revamped into a premium 180 cc sports commuter, spawning the CB200X tourer soon after. Based on the Hornet 160, the new X-Blade had sharper styling, an LED headlamp, a new seat and fuel tank shrouds as well as a redesigned tail section.

Also Read : Activa & Shine help Honda report 13% growth in August 2024

Honda X-Blade Specifications

Power on the Honda X-Blade came from the 162 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that churned out 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike used telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance came from disc brakes with single-channel ABS. The bike had a kerb weight of 140 kg and a ground clearance of 160 mm.

The X-Blade 160 was the familiar no-nonse Honda commuter that we’ve known for years. However, the motorcycle lacked a standout feature that would’ve set it apart from other rivals in the segment. It’s noteworthy to mention that the 160-180 cc space has grown massively in the last 5-6 years, especially with models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. Each of these models has something unique to offer, setting them apart from rivals.

Honda's woes with the 160 cc segment

Sadly, this won’t be the first time HMSI has tried leaving a mark in the 150-160 cc premium commuter segment. The company has introduced several motorcycles over the years including the CB Trigger, CB Hornet 160R, and Unicorn 160 (replaced by the Unicorn 150 later), all of which were discontinued owing to poor sales. That said, Honda continues to retail the Unicorn 160, and SP160 in the same space, which fair much better in terms of volumes.

Several Honda dealers still have the X-Blade 160 in stock, so if you are looking for one, now would be a good time to get your hands on the bike at a good price. The last recorded price for the Honda X-Blade was between 1.17 lakh and 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 16:06 PM IST
