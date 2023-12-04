For many, a motorcycle means freedom to go places easily
Motorcycles come with a host of intricate components that work in unison
To make sure the motorcycle works smoothly and without any hiccup, it requires maintenance like any other vehicle
The chain that connects powertrain with the rear wheel is one of the critical yet neglected components of a motorcycle
The chain catches dirt, dust and grime easily, which can impact performance and result in premature wear and tear of metal
Here are easy and useful tips to clean and lubricate motorcycle chain at home
Park the motorcycle on centre stand on a clean and flat surface
Wash the chain thoroughly, if possible with pressure wash and by rotating it
Clean the chain with WD-40 and using a chain cleaner brush and rag. Make sure to clean the sludges properly with the rag
Oil the chain and each ring on it carefully and ensure there is not overlubrication