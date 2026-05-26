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Honda ADV160 maxi scooter design patent filed in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 May 2026, 10:33 am
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Honda has filed a design patent for the ADV160 adventure maxi-scooter in India. It features a 157cc engine, rough-road suspension, and could soon rival the Yamaha Aerox if launched.

Honda ADV160
Honda ADV160 maxi scooter design patent filed in India
Honda ADV160
Honda ADV160 maxi scooter design patent filed in India
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Japanese automaker Honda has filed the design patent for its maxi scooter, the ADV160, in the Indian market. The filing of the design patent follows the filing of design patents for the WN7 electric scooter and Airblade maxi scooter. Honda had recently announced that it has shifted its focus to India as a major market and will introduce new product offerings.

Honda ADV160: Expected Engine Option

The Honda ADV160 is expected to boast the 157cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which powers the Airblade. However, it is expected to produce 15.7 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, which is higher than the Airblade's owing to the ADV160’s higher tune, despite being equipped with the same engine. Additionally, the ADV160 serves a different purpose than the Airblade, wherein the former is a scooter built for rougher, bad patches of roads and highway touring, owing to its adventure-based design, while the latter is more suited for urban use owing to its lightweight body.

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Honda ADV160: Suspension, Brakes and Tyres

The Honda ADV160 boasts 31 mm Showa forks in the front, along with Showa dual shocks at the rear. Additionally, it gets a 240 mm disc brake in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Not only that, but the maxi scooter boasts a 14-inch front tyre while the rear is equipped with a 13-inch tyre.

Honda ADV160: Dimensions

The Honda ADV160 has a wheelbase of 1,323 mm, along with a seat height of 779 mm. Additionally, the 157cc maxi scooter from the Japanese automaker gets a fuel tank capacity of approximately 8 litres. In addition to that, it has a kerb weight of 133 kg. Furthermore, the maxi scooter boasts a rake of 26.5 degrees and a trail of 86.36 mm.

Also Read : CNG prices rise by 2 in Delhi, fourth hike in 15 days

Honda ADV160: Expected Launch Date

While the company has filed the design patent for the 157cc maxi scooter from Honda, it does not guarantee a launch from Honda. Furthermore, the maxi-scooter segment currently boasts the Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 175. Honda can introduce the two maxi-scooters in India, considering the competition in the space is relatively low.

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First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 10:32 am IST

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