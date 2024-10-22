HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero's New Adv To Debut At Eicma. Is This The Bigger Xpulse?

Hero's new ADV to debut at EICMA. Is this the bigger XPulse?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
  • Hero currently is working on a new XPulse that is expected to be more powerful than the current one.
The new motorcycle will be an adventure tourer.
The new motorcycle will be an adventure tourer.

Hero MotoCorp has released a new teaser for a motorcycle that will be unveiled at EICMA. It will be an adventure tourer that will be first showcased at EICMA and then could be launched later in the Indian market. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed what the new motorcycle is but it could be the new XPulse that is equipped with a more powerful for engine.

In the teaser, the engine can be heard and the front is a bit visible. A front beak-like mudguard can be seen along with an LED headlamp which is protected by a grille that comes in handy while offroading as it protects the headlamp from tree branches. The number plate is positioned above the headlamp and the turn indicators are halogen units.

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210 was recently spotted near Khardung La, Ladakh. The adventure tourer was covered with camouflage. The test mule was bigger and heavier than the current XPulse 200. The spy video revealed a round LED headlamp, larger fuel tank and a small visor.

The motorcycle will come with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer that could be switchable on the front wheel.

The engine could be borrowed from the Karizma XMR. It is a 210 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque that could be optimized for better low and mid-range grunt.

(Read more: Bigger Hero Xpulse 210 spotted testing near Khardung La ahead of launch)

Hero XPulse 400

Apart from the 210 cc engine, there are rumours that XPulse might get a 400 cc, single-cylinder engine that could be derived from the Maverick 440. The power and torque output could be around 35 bhp and 35 Nm.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Adventure Tourer XPulse Hero XPulse Hero XPulse 210 Hero XPulse 400 Hero XPulse 200 4V Upcoming Hero bikes Hero bikes upcoming bikes india Hero motorcycles

