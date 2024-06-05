Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xoom Combat edition priced at ₹80,967 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition is listed on the company’s website and the new version sits on top of the variant lineup of the scooter. The Xoom Combat is about ₹1,000 more expensive compared to the Xoom ZX and gets all the bells and whistles.

Hero Xoom Combat Edition: Colours

The new Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new Mat Shadow Grey paint scheme with contrast graphics across the bodywork. The new colour scheme brings a sharper look to the sporty scooter and has been inspired by jet fighters.

The Hero Xoom Combat Edition draws power from the same 110.9 cc engine producing 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm

Hero Xoom Combat Edition: Engine Specifications

There are no mechanical changes and the Hero Xoom Combat continues to use the same hardware. Power comes from the 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT unit. The suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking performance comes from a disc at the front and a drum brake at the rear with a Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

Hero Xoom Combat Edition: Features

The Hero Xoom 110 has been on sale for a little over a year and marked the brand’s foray into the premium two-wheeler segment. The scooter packs quite a few features for its size including a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED projector headlamp with signature LED DRLs, and a H-shaped LED taillight, a feature now more common across Hero’s new premium two-wheeler range. The Xoom also holds the distinction of being the first model globally in its segment to get cornering lights.

Hero MotoCorp will soon expand the Xoom range with the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 set to arrive later this year

Hero Xoom: Upcoming Scooters

Hero is all set to expand the Xoom range with two new models. The company has already showcased the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 at EICMA 2023 and the former is expected to be launched next in a few weeks. Both models will be positioned as premium offerings and are likely to be sold via the Hero 2.0 and new Premia dealerships.

