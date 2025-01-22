Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter to pick

Hero MotoCorp launched the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 at the Auto Expo 2025 introducing two new models in the Xoom range of scooters. The Hero Xoom 125 comes as a bigger sibling to the Xoom 110 scooter. Launched at a starting price of ₹86,900 (ex-showroom), the Hero Xoom 125 comes available in two variants - VX and ZX. Also, it is available in four different colour choices, which are - Matte Storm Gray, Metallic Turbo Blue, Matte Neon Lime and Inferno Red. The first two colours are reserved for the VX trim, while the latter two colours are available with the ZX trim.

Over the last few years, demand and popularity for the 125 cc scooters have been rising in India, owing to the evolving consumer preference. The new age Indian buyers seek more premium products promising enhanced features and better performance rather than mundane 100-110 cc commuters. The TVS NTorq 125 has been a popular model in this space over the last few years thanks to its power-packed performance. The Hero Xoom 125 comes challenging this model.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Here is a comparison of the Hero Xoom 125 and TVS NTorq 125.

Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price

The Hero Xoom 125 comes priced between ₹86,900 and ₹92,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The TVS NTorq 125 is priced between ₹86,982 and ₹105,982 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Both scooters are highly competitive against each other. The Xoom 125's top-end trim comes significantly affordable compared to the TVS NTorq 125's top model.

Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Specifications

The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp peak power at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The Hero Xoom 125 claims to come as one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds.

Powering the Hero Xoom 125 is a 125 cc three-valve engine that churns out 9.37 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.6 Nm maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. It is capable of running at 90.1 kmph at top speed. It can sprint 0.-60 kmph at 6.7 seconds.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: