Check out the new colours on the 2024 TVS NTorq 125 scooter

TVS recently updated the NTorq 125 scooter with new colour options on the standard and Race XP variants
The NTorq 125 gets three new colours, while the NTorq 125 Race XP gets the Black Special Edition. Here’s a look at the new paint schemes:
Turquoise
Harlequin Blue
Nardo Grey
Matte Black Special Edition
The NTorq 125 Race XP Matte Black Special Edition combines multiple textures including matte and glossy piano black with contrast red alloy wheels
There are no mechanical changes to the scooter with power coming from the 125 cc engine on the NTorq
The new TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP are priced at ₹86,871 and Rs.97,501 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively