Check out the new colours on the 2024 TVS NTorq 125 scooter

Published Aug 09, 2024

TVS recently updated the NTorq 125 scooter with new colour options on the standard and Race XP variants 

The NTorq 125 gets three new colours, while the NTorq 125 Race XP gets the Black Special Edition. Here’s a look at the new paint schemes:

Turquoise

Harlequin Blue

Nardo Grey

Matte Black Special Edition 

The NTorq 125 Race XP Matte Black Special Edition combines multiple textures including matte and glossy piano black with contrast red alloy wheels

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter with power coming from the 125 cc engine on the NTorq

The new TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP are priced at 86,871 and Rs.97,501 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively
