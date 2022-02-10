Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers Fully-electric KTM Duke under development

Fully-electric KTM Duke under development 

KTM Duke electric will share its technology with the Husqvarna E-Pilen.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 11:09 AM
Representational image of the new KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

KTM is developing a fully electric Duke motorcycle, as revealed by the recent Pierer Mobility documents posted on Motorcycle.com. 

The news doesn't really come down as a big surprise as previously Husqvarna, the sister concern of KTM, also revealed its E-Pilen battery-powered two-wheeler. 

Duke electric will share its technology with the E-Pilen.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
248.76 cc
₹ 1.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Thus expect a 5.5kWh fixed battery pack on the green Duke that will produce somewhere around 10kW of maximum power. This output converts to around 13.4bhp which is close to what KTM's smallest Duke 125 offers (14.5bhp). At this output, the e-Duke will come out as an entry-level electric bike that will target majorly the new riders and A1-license holders.

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed)

The use of small/medium-sized motor also indicates that the electric Duke will come out to be an affordable product. By limiting the performance and cost, the company will be able to target the bike to a broader audience. 

As far as the exterior design goes, the electric Duke will sport a very similar frame and rear suspension as its Swedish counterpart. Also, there will be typical KTM body lines as the image of the prototype of the bike suggests. 

(Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna parent brand sells over 3.32 lakh motorcycles in 2021)

While there is no official confirmation, Pierer Mobility may bring either of the E-Pilen and E-Duke bikes to the Indian shores. If that happens, expect the bikes to be manufactured by none other than Bajaj Auto at the new production facility in Akurdi, Maharashtra. The Pulsar maker has also previously announced an investment of over 300 crore for this manufacturing facility dedicated towards the production of EVs only.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM Duke Duke electric electric KTM Duke 2022 Duke 2023 Duke KTM India Bajaj Auto electric vehicles EVs EV mobility
Related Stories
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
04 Feb 2022
KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
03 Feb 2022
Hyundai Casper Van, cute compact car with massive boot, launched in home market
04 Feb 2022
Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden
05 Feb 2022
Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur
08 Feb 2022
Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022
05 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expects car production to improve as chip supply perks up
06 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS