Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke launched in this country

KTM has launched the 250 Duke and 390 Duke in the US.
The motorcycles that will go on sale in the US will be made-in-India
The motorcycles are identical to the motorcycles that are being sold in the Indian market.
The third-generation KTM 390 Duke received a major upgrade this year.
Apart from the revisions to the design language, the engine is now more powerful
This has been possible because the engine's cubic capacity has gone up from 373 cc to 399 cc.
The 250 Duke is also all-new.
It now features an all-new engine. It is a 249 cc, liquid-cooled unit with a SOHC setup.
It is still mated to a 6-speed gearbox but it now features a quickshifter.