2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Differences explained

KTM recently launched the much-awaited new generation of the 390 Duke in the global market. The motorcycle will soon be launched in the Indian market. People have been waiting for the new generation because the spy shots promised a few big upgrades over the current 390 Duke that is being sold in the Indian market. Here are all the changes that the 2024 KTM 390 Duke brings.

| Updated on: 26 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM
KTM has globally unveiled the 2024 390 Duke in the global market. The motorcycle gets several visual upgrades and there are changes to the engine as well. It is expected that the 390 Duke will make its way to the Indian market next year. 
KTM has increased the displacement of the engine from 373 cc to 398 cc. Because of this, the power has been bumped up to 44.25 bhp and peak torque output is rated for 39 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Apart from this, the engine is also Euro 5+ compatible. 
Visually, the 390 Duke looks more aggressive with new body panels and lighting elements, The tank shrouds are now larger and so are the radiator covers. The headlamp unit and the tail lamp are also new.  It wil be sold in two colours - Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. 
The seat-setup on the 2024 390 Duke is new. It is thicker and narrower when compared to the previous seat. The seat height measures 820 mm but the rider can also buy a 800 mm seat as an option. The rear sub-frame is exposed and can be seen just below the rear seat. 
Speaking of frame, the trellis frame is new with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe, and a curved cast aluminium swingarm. The wheelbase is slightly longer which should help in increasing the stability. 
The alloy wheels are derived from the new-gen RC 390 which means the alloy wheels are lighter. The rotors are also taken from the RC 390 so the front disc measures 320 mm and comes with a radial caliper. At the rear, there is a 240 mm disc. KTM is offering cornering ABS with supermoto mode. 
There is a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The rider would be able to control music, take incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation will be on offer as well. The rider would need to use a set of controls placed on the left switchgear of the handlebar.
The new trellis frame is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. KTM is offering rebound and compression adjustability in the front whereas, at the rear, there is only preload and rebound adjustment. However, it is not known whether these adjustability features will make its way to the Indian market or not.
The alloy wheels measure 17 inches and are wrapped in Michelin tyres. In the Indian market, In the Indian market, we get Apollo tyres. There will also be a slipper clutch on offer along with launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire, self-cancelling turn indicators and much more.
KTM has also introduced a new Track mode that reduces the size of the speed and enlarges the tachometer. The Track mode also shows the selected rider aids settings and a lap timer. Moreover, the launch control can only be used in Track mode.
KTM is offering several powerparts that rider can buy. There is a mirror set, a flyscreen, top case, X-ring chain, wave brake disc, bar-end mirrors, XW-ring chain, CNC-machined footpegs made up of aluminium and much more. 
2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Design

Where the current 390 Duke looks sleek, the new one looks significantly more muscular despite retaining the muscular design language. There is a new headlamp design it is still an LED unit. The fuel tank is new and more muscular. On the sides, there are larger tank shrouds.

2024KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Engine

The engine capacity has been bumped from 373.27 cc to 398.7 cc. The power is boosted from 42.90 bhp to 44.24 bhp and torque output has increased from 37 Nm to 39 Nm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip and assist clutch.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Hardware

The suspension hardware on the 2024 390 Duke is superior when compared to the India-spec model. The new model uses a 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge fork which comes with 5-step compression and rebound adjustment. At the rear, there is a WP Apex Separate piston offset monoshock with 5-step rebound preload adjustability.

When compared, the India-spec motorcycle comes with a non-adjustable 43 mm WP Apex USD fork and WP Apex monoshock at the rear with 10-step preload adjustability.

Then there are the alloy wheels and rotors which are lighter on the on the 2024 iteration.

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: New frame

KTM has updated the chassis with the 2024 390 Duke. It is a new steel-trellis frame with a new sub-frame made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. The swingarm is also new and now it has a curved design. The rear monoshock now has an off-set design and the side-slung exhaust has been replaced with a new underbelly unit.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 390 Duke to launch soon in Indian market: 5 upgrades you should know

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs old 390 Duke: Features

Both motorcycles use a 5-inch TFT screen but for 2024, KTM has heavily updated the instrument cluster. The Bluetooth connectivity has been carried forward but now it comes with turn-by-turn navigation as well. The 2024 Duke also gets riding modes, Track mode for the instrument cluster, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and new switchgear.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST
