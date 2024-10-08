Check out this cool bike with headlight and indicators built in it's handlebars

EMotorad has launched the T-Rex Pro range of bikes in India at an introductory pricing of ₹52,999. The highlight feature of the electric bicycle is a fully integrated handlebar. The handlebar comes with with indicators, flash light function, horn and a LCD display all integrated in a single handlebar unit.

The maximum retail price of the bicycle is quoted at ₹79,999. With this new bike the manufacturer aims to set new standards in terms of design, performance and safety with the help of technology.

EMotorad T-Rex Pro: Specifications

The frame shape of the bike is based on a hardtail mountain-terrain bike (MTB). There are no options for frame sizing but there are options for wheel sizes including a 27.5-inch and a 29er wheel in order to cater to taller riders. The manufacturer mentions that the 27.5-inch wheels offer quicker acceleration while the 29-inch wheels provide more efficiency on longer rides. The rims of the T-Rex are double-walled and made up of aluminum. The rubber wrapped around them is 2.25-inches wide and offers adequate grip required for general off-road manoeuvres.

The load capacity of the T-Rex Pro goes up to a 110 kgs and the recommended rider height is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 11 inches.

The bike is made from an aluminum alloy 6061 frame and the bike maker is offering a lifetime warranty on all frames. The brakes are mechanically operated discs with an auto throttle cut-off functionality so that no energy is wasted. This also ensures enhanced control and safety.

The rear derailleur is a 7-speed Shimano Altus which is a mid-range and economic drivetrain. There isn't any variable speed functionality offered at the crank of the bike.

EMotorad T-Rex Pro: Features

The e-bike gets a rear-hub mounted electric motor rated at 250 Watts. This is paired to a 36 Volt lithium-ion battery with a 13 Ah capacity. This battery offers the T-Rex Pro gets a claimed range of up to 70 km if the rider is pedaling along with it and a range of 45 kms on the battery alone (pedal assist mode and throttle modes respectively).

The rider gets to choose from a range of five different modes in total, which can be adjusted according to weather and personal preferences. Charging the bike fully takes a duration of four to six hours.

Safety features of the T-Rex Pro include auto cut-off brake levers, handlebar-integrated lights with high and low beam options and rear lights which include indicators and brake lights. The front handlebar also gets an in-built horn, a flashlight and ambient light settings. These features are integrated into the handlebar in order to reduce clutter and enhance the riding experience.

There are three frame colours offered on the the T-Rex Pro including a Deep Purple, an Ocean Blue and a Spring Green.

EMotorad T-Rex Pro: Pricing and availability

The new EMotorad T-Rex Pro is available to be pre-booked on the EMotorad website at an introductory price of ₹52,999 for the 27.5-inch version and at ₹53,999 for the 29-inch version.

The electric-bicycle will be available at offline retail stores and also on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

