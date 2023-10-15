Hyundai Exter bags 'India's Best Design Project' title 

The model won the title at India's Best Design Awards 2023 by Design India
Hyundai Advanced Design India team was honoured with 'India's Best In-House Studio' title
Exter is the brand's most accessible SUV and has several quirky design elements
It gets new signature H-LED DRLs as well as H-themed taillights
The model also gets rectangular headlamps, black body cladding and inserts
It gets a large daylight opening to maximise cabin room
The model is inspired from outdoor travel with energetic design elements
It has been designed to match the pulse of Gen Z's vibrant lifestyle
It comes at a starting price of ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹10.10 lakh (ex-showroom)