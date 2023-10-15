Hyundai Exter bags 'India's Best Design Project' title 

Published Oct 15, 2023

The model won the title at India's Best Design Awards 2023 by Design India

Hyundai Advanced Design India team was honoured with 'India's Best In-House Studio' title

Exter is the brand's most accessible SUV and has several quirky design elements

It gets new signature H-LED DRLs as well as H-themed taillights

The model also gets rectangular headlamps, black body cladding and inserts 

 It gets a large daylight opening to maximise cabin room

The model is inspired from outdoor travel with energetic design elements

It has been designed to match the pulse of Gen Z's vibrant lifestyle

It comes at a starting price of 6 lakh and goes up to 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
