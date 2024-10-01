Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Electric scooters to buy this festive season

Major online market platforms have been offering great discounts on multiple electric scooters under the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big

Electric scooters have been finding an increasing footprint in the Indian two-wheeler market over the last couple of years. The electric scooters and electric motorcycles have been spearheading the growth in this space. Factors like significantly lower cost of ownership of EVs compared to petrol models, sky-high petrol prices, availability of government incentives, and hassle-free ownership experience have been propelling the growth of electric two-wheelers in the country. With the festive season here, the electric two-wheelers are expecting to see a major boost in demand and sales.

While the physical dealerships offer consumers great opportunities to get the feel of the vehicles and allow the opportunity to book them, in recent times, online market platforms like Amazon and Flipkart too have started selling the vehicles. Alongside the petrol-powered scooters and motorcycles, electric scooters too are available online. Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale campaigns, the two major online market platforms have been offering significant discounts on electric scooters.

Here are the five exciting electric scooters that you can buy online with great discounts.