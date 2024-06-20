EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details

HT Auto
The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 is a foldable-frame bicycle with a 250-watt electric motor powered by a 12.75 Ah battery. It can provide more than
EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD. (EMotorad)
EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.

EMotorad, the Pune-based electric bicycle company, has recently announced a limited edition e-cycle made in partnership withKalki: 2898 AD, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Prabhas. Set against the backdrop of Indian mythology,Kalki: 2898 AD chronicles the story of a dystopian society ruled by a totalitarian elite.

While the film is set for worldwide release towards the end of June, EMotorad has revealed theirKalki Limited Edition Doodle V3, which is a foldable e-cycle meant to capture the film’s dynamic and adventurous spirit. This limited edition e-cycle combines EMotorad's innovative engineering with design elements inspired by the film.

Also Read : Top electric cycles in India that help you beat daily traffic

EMotorad was founded in 2020 by four people from diverse backgrounds within the automotive industry. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer requirements and offers a broad catalogue of e-cycles across four segments.

Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad, said, “Prabhas is a legend! We are thrilled to collaborate with Prabhas' latest movie, Kalki, to introduce this unique, limited-edition Doodle V3 e-cycle. Our partnership represents our commitment to innovation and our passion for creating products that resonate with our customers' lifestyles and interests. We’re happy to give the fans a futuristic e-cycle that helps them closely associate and take home a part of such an iconic movie."

Sweating is an option

EMotorad Doodle V3
The Doodle V3 is foldable-frame cycle that features a 12.75 Ah removable battery. It can power a 250W electric motor that provides a top speed of 25 kmph. (EMotorad )
EMotorad Doodle V3
The Doodle V3 is foldable-frame cycle that features a 12.75 Ah removable battery. It can power a 250W electric motor that provides a top speed of 25 kmph. (EMotorad )

EMotorad built the Kalki Limited Edition based on the Doodle V3, one of their popular foldable cycles. The frame is easy to fold and carry around, and it features unique graphics and colour schemes inspired by the film. The Kalki Doodle V3 comes with a 36V 250W rear hub motor that is run by a 12.75 Ah Lithium-ion battery that is removable from its hub. EMotorad states that this combination provides more than 60 km of range on a single charge and generates a top speed of up to 25 kmph. The battery is graded for IP X5 water resistance and can fast charge within two to three hours.

The Doodle V3 additionally features the Shimano Tourney TZ500 - 7 Speed gear set and four-inch fat tyres thatenhance stability and comfort on all terrains. It comes with five riding modes, including pedal assist, accelerate, and pedal mode that provide a great amount of versatility when riding. The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 e-cycle retails at 55,999 and is available for pre-order at 2,898.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 20:52 PM IST
