PM E-Drive scheme with 10,900 crore launched to promote EVs. Key takeaways

After months of speculation about the continuity of subsidies on electric vehicles and the supportive ecosystem to promote the electric mobility in India, the central government has finally come out with a new scheme dubbed as PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement or shortly, PM E-Drive. This scheme supersedes the erstwhile Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme, which expired in March this year.

Also Read : India to launch FAME-III in two months to boost EV adoption. Check details

Under the PM E-Drive scheme, the central government has allocated a total of ₹10,900 crore for two years to provide subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, electric buses and electric trucks as well as electric ambulances also. Besides that, the central government has also introduced the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism scheme, which aims to roll out more than 38,000 electric buses across India till 2028-29 with an budgetary outlay of more than ₹3,435 crore.

Here are some key takeaways from the newly introduced PM E-Drive scheme and how it can be beneficial for you.