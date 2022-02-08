This low-speed e-scooter from Indian start-up features GPS, anti-theft tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Startup electric two-wheeler manufacturer Crayon Motors launched its low-speed electric scooter Snow+ on Tuesday at ₹64,000. Electric scooter Snow+ has been designed for light mobility as it comes with a 250-watt BLDC motor, said the company. The EV will come with a two-year warranty.
The e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and hence users of this EV don't need a driving license or registration. The scooter comes with 155 mm ground clearance and is enabled with additional features such as USB charging for mobile, central locking and anti-theft, and navigation (GPS) along with a digital speedometer. The electric scooter also comes with a large boot space which the company claims could also be ideal for last-mile delivery applications. The electric scooter will come in three colours - Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super White.
(Also read | AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for ₹1.10 lakh)
Crayon Motors Co-founder and Director Mayank Jain said low-speed electric two-wheelers are a reasonable purchase for riders' daily commutes within the city. “We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. Customers' expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss," he said.
Having launched its debut product, Crayon Motors also highlighted that it has plans of progressing towards high-speed electric mobility options. It stated it will announce two new high-speed models by the end of the month.
(Also read | India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover)
The Snow+ will be available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among others, for now.