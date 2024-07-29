BMW CE 04 hits Indian showrooms as most expensive electric scooter: Key facts

BMW Motorrad has launched the BMW CE 04 electric scooter in India, which comes as the most expensive scooter in the country, irrespective of internal combustion engine-powered electric propulsion system powered vehicle categories. Priced at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW CE 04 electric scooter comes with a radical design. Also, it comes as a completely built unit (CBU) in India.

In fact, the BMW CE 04 is so costly that one can actually buy multiple cars at this price, while one can also purchase an electric car easily at a price lower than the electric scooter. The ultra-premium BMW CE 04 promises 130 kilometres of range on a single charge and comes with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features onboard.

Here are some key facts about the BMW CE 04.