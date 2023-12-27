YoBykes Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter unveiled with 100 km range

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler maker, Yobykes has unveiled the new Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter with a maximum speed of 65 kmph. The new electric offering joins the brand’s lineup of affordable e-scooters and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge. The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx will be sold alongside the low-speed options in the company’s lineup.

The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx packs a 2,500-watt BLDC hub motor. The e-scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph comes in 3 seconds, while 0-65 kmph comes up in 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 65 kmph. The company reveals that the electric scooter will come with a 2.65 kWh battery pack and will have a charging time of 4-5 hours.

Also Read : Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from ₹95,000

The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx, electric scooter packs a 2,500-watt BLDC hub motor that can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds

Speaking about the new high-speed e-scooter, Pradeep Kawdiya, CEO - Yobykes, said, “Yobykes is gearing up to introduce a comprehensive range of low-speed and high-speed electric vehicles in the upcoming financial year. This strategic expansion aims not only to strengthen the product portfolio but also to boost overall vehicle sales. By prioritizing innovation and customer satisfaction, Yobykes aims to set new benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry and contribute significantly to a sustainable and eco-friendly future."

Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm shock absorber at the rear. The e-scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres while the kerb weight measures 95 kg with a payload capacity of 150 kg. The ground clearance measures 170 mm. The e-scooter also comes with combi-braking, auto headlamp on function, reverse mode, a digital instrument console, a 3-in-1 locking system, and more. Sales are likely to begin in the new financial year for the new high-speed e-scooter.

First Published Date: