In pics: Kinetic Green launches Zulu electric scooter in India at 95,000

Kinetic Green Zulu comes as a commuter electric scooter, capable of running up to 104-kilometre range on a single charge and at a top speed of 60 kmph.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM
Kinetic Green Zulu
1/8
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as a commuter electric scooter, capable of running up to 104-kilometre range on a single charge and at a top speed of 60 kmph. This electric scooter comes priced at 95,000 (ex-showroom and inclusive of FAME II subsidies). With this scooter, Kinetic Green aims to grab a sizeable share of the rapidly bulging Indian electric two-wheeler space.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
2/8
In terms of design, the Kinetic Green Zulu doesn't come with any styling elements that is distnctive to boast about. It looks same as the other electric scooters available in the Indian market. It gets a regular looking crafted front apron with the headlamp sitting at the centre, while the LED daytime running lights flanked by turn indictors sits at the front of the handlebar.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
3/8
Dimensionally, the all-new Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter measures 1,830 mm in length, 715 mm in width, 1,135 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,360 mm. The scooter comes with a ground clearance of 160 mm, which ensures capability to tackle the regular potholes and rough patches on roads without much hassle. The scooter has a kerb weight of 93 kg and can carry up to 150 kg weight.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
4/8
Kinetic Green Zulu comes with an oval-shaped fully digital instrument cluster display that gets a LCD screen showing a wide range of information about the scooter and riding specifications. The display is flanked by conventional-looking switches positioned ergonomically.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
5/8
The Kinetic Green Zulu gets a replaceable battery pack stored under the seat. There is a compact and useful under-seat storage compartment that comes with an LED utility light. There is a USB charging socket as well.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
6/8
Powering the electric scooter 2.27 kWh battery pack mated to a hub motor sitting at the centre of the rear wheel. The electric motor churns out 2.8 bhp peak power and the battery can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes. The scooter targets Ola S1X+, Okinawa PraisePro and many others among its rivals.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
7/8
For braking duty, the Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. For suspension duty, this EV comes equipped with telescopic front forks and rear shockers. It runs on alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
8/8
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter will be available for subscription as well and will be offered at 69,000 through the manufacturer's new subscription model. Also, Kinetic Green claims that this electric scooter's pricing will be hiked by 25%, as FAME II subsidy program is expected to end by March 2024.
Kinetic Green Zulu
First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

