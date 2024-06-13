HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Zelio Ebikes Launches New X Men Low Speed Electric Scooters Priced From 64,543

Zelio Ebikes launches new X Men low-speed e-scooters priced from 64,543

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2024, 16:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new Zelio X Men e-scooters have nothing to do with the famed comic book series of the same name and have the top speed capped at 25 kmph.
Zelio X Men electric scooter
The Zelio X Men electric scooter range is offered in five variants with different battery configurations
Zelio X Men electric scooter
The Zelio X Men electric scooter range is offered in five variants with different battery configurations

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up Zelio Ebikes has launched the new X Men low-speed electric scooter range in the country. The new Zelio X Men e-scooters have nothing to do with the famed comic book series and are priced from 64,543, going up to 87,573 (ex-showroom). Being low-speed e-scooters, owners do not need a driving licence to ride them on public roads.

The entry-level X Men electric scooter is priced at 64,543 and uses a 60V/32AH lead-acid battery with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours. The mid variant is priced at 67,073 and uses a 72V/32AH lead-acid battery and delivers a range of 70 km with a charging time of 7-9 hours. The top variant is priced at 87,673 and is equipped with a 60V/32AH lithium-ion battery, which provides a range of 80 km and a charging time of just four hours.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ather Rizta production begins. Check out price, range of latest e-scooter.

Zelio X Men electric scooter
The top variant in the Zelio X Men range gets a lithium-ion battery with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours
Zelio X Men electric scooter
The top variant in the Zelio X Men range gets a lithium-ion battery with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours

Zelio says the e-scooters pack a powerful 60/72V BLDC motor that consumes about 1.5 units of electricity per charge for efficient performance. Being a slow-speed e-scooter, the top speed is restricted to 25 kmph. The models have a gross weight of 80 kg making them quite light for use, while the payload capacity stands at 180 kg. The company is offering a total of five variants with different battery configurations and performance requirements.

On the feature front, the Zelio X Men electric scooters get an anti-theft alarm, front disc brakes, rear drum brakes, and an alloy wheel at the front. The models also pack a reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch, USB charging, and hydraulic shock absorbers at either end. There’s also a digital instrument console and central locking on the scooters. The models are offered in four colour options - Black, White, Sea Green and Red.

Also Read : Ola Electric gets SEBI's nod to launch IPO worth 5,500 crore.

Zelio X Men electric scooter
Zelio also retails the Gracy range of electric scooters alongside the new X Men (pictured) in the market
Zelio X Men electric scooter
Zelio also retails the Gracy range of electric scooters alongside the new X Men (pictured) in the market

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director - Zelio Ebikes, said, “The X Men variants represent our pinnacle of engineering in the low-end category, tailored for young blood who appreciate sporty aesthetics combined with outstanding performance. We are confident that this model will deeply resonate with our customers and become a best-seller, embodying our commitment to delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of modern riders. With its stylish design and advanced features, we anticipate a surge in bookings in the coming months. We eagerly await the arrival of more eco-conscious riders to join our ever-growing family."

The new X Men range of electric scooters joins the company’s Gracy series comprising the Gracyi, Gracy Pro, and Gracy+ models. Prices for the Gracy range start from 59,273, going up to 83,073 (ex-showroom). The electric scooters are manufactured at the company’s facility in Hisar, Haryana with a production capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles per shift.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2024, 16:31 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.