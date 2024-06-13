Zelio Ebikes launches new X Men low-speed e-scooters priced from 64,543

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up Zelio Ebikes has launched the new X Men low-speed electric scooter range in the country. The new Zelio X Men e-scooters have nothing to do with the famed comic book series and are priced from ₹64,543, going up to ₹87,573 (ex-showroom). Being low-speed e-scooters, owners do not need a driving licence to ride them on public roads.

The entry-level X Men electric scooter is priced at ₹64,543 and uses a 60V/32AH lead-acid battery with a range of 55-60 km and a charging time of 7-8 hours. The mid variant is priced at ₹67,073 and uses a 72V/32AH lead-acid battery and delivers a range of 70 km with a charging time of 7-9 hours. The top variant is priced at ₹87,673 and is equipped with a 60V/32AH lithium-ion battery, which provides a range of 80 km and a charging time of just four hours.

The top variant in the Zelio X Men range gets a lithium-ion battery with a range of 80 km and a charging time of 4 hours

Zelio says the e-scooters pack a powerful 60/72V BLDC motor that consumes about 1.5 units of electricity per charge for efficient performance. Being a slow-speed e-scooter, the top speed is restricted to 25 kmph. The models have a gross weight of 80 kg making them quite light for use, while the payload capacity stands at 180 kg. The company is offering a total of five variants with different battery configurations and performance requirements.

On the feature front, the Zelio X Men electric scooters get an anti-theft alarm, front disc brakes, rear drum brakes, and an alloy wheel at the front. The models also pack a reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch, USB charging, and hydraulic shock absorbers at either end. There’s also a digital instrument console and central locking on the scooters. The models are offered in four colour options - Black, White, Sea Green and Red.

Zelio also retails the Gracy range of electric scooters alongside the new X Men (pictured) in the market

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director - Zelio Ebikes, said, “The X Men variants represent our pinnacle of engineering in the low-end category, tailored for young blood who appreciate sporty aesthetics combined with outstanding performance. We are confident that this model will deeply resonate with our customers and become a best-seller, embodying our commitment to delivering superior products that meet the evolving needs of modern riders. With its stylish design and advanced features, we anticipate a surge in bookings in the coming months. We eagerly await the arrival of more eco-conscious riders to join our ever-growing family."

The new X Men range of electric scooters joins the company’s Gracy series comprising the Gracyi, Gracy Pro, and Gracy+ models. Prices for the Gracy range start from ₹59,273, going up to ₹83,073 (ex-showroom). The electric scooters are manufactured at the company’s facility in Hisar, Haryana with a production capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles per shift.

