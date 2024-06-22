Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Fronx Velocity Edition across 14 variants in the car’s lineup
Initially offered with only the turbo petrol engine, the Fronx Velocity will now be available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and CNG engine options as well
The Fronx Velocity Edition brings a host of accessories over the standard model
The Fronx Sigma variant gets red and black garnish to the front bumper, headlamp, wheel arches, and grille
The Fronx Velocity Edition on the Delta, Delta+ and Delta + (O) trims adds side moulding, illuminated door sill guard, designer floor mats, and more
There’s also an upper rear spoiler extender, door visors, ORVM cover, and tailgate garnish
The turbo petrol Fronx Velocity Delta+ adds accessories like black seat covers, carbon finish interior styling kit, and a 3D boot mat
The Fronx Alpha and Zeta Velocity variants further add fancier seat covers, over and above all the accessories available on the Delta+ trim
The Fronx Velocity Edition is now priced more attractively starting from ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for a limited period