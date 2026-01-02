Ducati Panigale V4 R launched in India: MotoGP-derived superbike explained

The new Ducati Panigale V4 R has been launched in India, marking the arrival of its most track-focused motorcycle to our shores. This is the flagship MotoGP-derived superbike from the Italian brand, developed purely in accordance with World Superbike Championship homologation rules. With bookings open and deliveries limited to a very limited number of buyers, here’s everything you need to know about the Panigale V4 R:

Engine and performance

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is powered by a 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine that delivers 218 hp at 15,750 rpm in standard form. Built to comply with WSBK regulations, the V4 powerplant reaches extremely high revs and race-level performance. With the optional racing exhaust, total output goes up to 235 hp, positioning it among the most powerful road-legal Ducatis ever sold.

Chassis and hardware

The engine is housed within a lightweight aluminium chassis paired with fully adjustable Öhlins suspension. Braking hardware includes race-spec components designed to be used on the track, while extensive use of lightweight materials helps shave off crucial kilograms from its overall mass. The setup is aimed at providing stability and precise feedback at high speeds.

Aerodynamics and design

Ducati has introduced MotoGP-inspired corner sidepods on the Panigale V4 R, a first for a road-legal motorcycle from the brand. These sidepods are aimed at creating ground effect when the rider leans the bike heavily while taking corners. These work with larger winglets, which, when compared to the previous model, are said to provide 25 per cent more downforce at 270 kmph.

Electronics and rider aids

The Panigale V4 R’s tech suite is underpinned by a 6-axis IMU that enables features such as advanced traction control, slide control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and engine brake management. The rider gets to access multiple riding modes and power modes to calibrate power delivery according to riding conditions. These can be configured through a 6.9-inch TFT console with dedicated display themes that provide performance-focused data.

Price, availability and positioning

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is priced at ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available in the Ducati Red colour scheme. At present, only one unit of the 2025 model year has been allocated, and it was delivered by Ducati Chennai to a lucky customer on the 1st of January, 2026. Bookings are open across Ducati dealerships, but availability will remain extremely limited. This is a highly specialised superbike aimed at collectors and experienced riders seeking the closest possible experience to riding an actual factory race machine.

