Crayon Envy low-speed electric scooter launched with keyless start. Check price

Electric vehicle startup Crayon Motors has launched its second low-speed electric scooter in the Indian market. Called Envy, the e-scooter has been priced at ₹64,000 and comes with features such as spacious boot space and a keyless start system. Crayon Envy will be made available at more than 100 retail locations across the country.

Crayon Envy electric scooter gets a 250-Watt BLDC motor with and a top speed of 25kmph. The scooter comes in different variants with mileages up to 160 km per charge. It doesn't require a driver's license or registration to be taken out on road. The model features tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150mm ground clearance for comfortable rides on uneven roads.

The low-speed electric scooter comes in four color options - White, Black, Blue, and Silver. It comes with a 24-month warranty on its Motor and Controller. The made-in-India e-scooter comes with several features such as Geo Tagging, digital speedometer, central locking and mobile charging. The scooter also comes equipped with reverse assist option that lets it move forward and backward, thereby helping the rider at tight parking spots.

The exterior aesthetics of the e-scooter draw inspiration from nature, specifically its dual headlights and lion-like built. The scooter is ergonomically built for light mobility needs and features a comfortable seating with support to ensure that a rider can keep driving for extended periods of time, and without any hassle.

The e-scooter has been designed and developed by Crayon Motors' in-house research and development team. “It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free," said Mayank Jain, Co-founder and Director of the company

Crayon Motors has partnered with various financing companies such as as Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail to provide its potential customers with a comprehensive range of financing options.

