The EV is priced between ₹54,000 and ₹69,999 (ex-showroom)
Lords Zoom comes with a design that is not so noteworthy but mundane as many other electric scooters available in the market
The scooter features an inverted delta-shaped headlight with LED lamp, located at the centre of front cowl
It gets metal guard at front and rear, offering protection to the body panel and lights
It gets a digital instrument cluster with LCD panel and utility pockets, while the handlebar gets a host of switches on both sides
The key fob too is not very impressive but comes with some key functional buttons
It's available with two different li-ion battery and a lead-acid battery options, enabling the EV to run at a top speed of 24 kmph
Lords Zoom electric scooter comes promising up to 100 kilometre range on a single charge
The electric scooter comes with front disc and rear drum for braking duty, while for suspension, it gets telescopic forks at front