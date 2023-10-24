Lords Zoom is a low-speed, practical and affordable electric scooter

Auto Posted By Mainak Das
Published Oct 24, 2023

The EV is priced between 54,000 and 69,999 (ex-showroom)

Lords Zoom comes with a design that is not so noteworthy but mundane as many other electric scooters available in the market

The scooter features an inverted delta-shaped headlight with LED lamp, located at the centre of front cowl

It gets metal guard at front and rear, offering protection to the body panel and lights

It gets a digital instrument cluster with LCD panel and utility pockets, while the handlebar gets a host of switches on both sides

The key fob too is not very impressive but comes with some key functional buttons

It's available with two different li-ion battery and a lead-acid battery options, enabling the EV to run at a top speed of 24 kmph

Lords Zoom electric scooter comes promising up to 100 kilometre range on a single charge

The electric scooter comes with front disc and rear drum for braking duty, while for suspension, it gets telescopic forks at front
