Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg

TVS Motor Company has showcased the world’s first CNG scooter, the Jupiter 125 CNG at Auto Expo 2025. The TVS Jupiter CNG 125 has been showcased as a concept and is based on the standard Jupiter 125. The model follows the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG that went on sale last year as the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle.

TVS Jupiter 125 CNG: What Is It?

The new TVS Jupiter 125 CNG packs a 9-litre CNG tank with a capacity of 1.4 kg. The CNG cylinder is placed under the seat, where you would otherwise find an under-seat boot on the regular Jupiter 125. The concept has neat packaging with an eyelet over the cylinder tank, while a lid covers the pressure gauge and refill nozzle. The instrument console has also been updated to incorporate the tell-tale lights for the CNG fuel option.

The TVS Jupiter 125 CNG packs a 9-litre cylinder with a capacity of 1.4 kg. The petrol tank capacity has been reduced to 2 litres from 5 litres on the standard Jupiter 125

TVS has reduced the Jupiter CNG's petrol tank capacity to two litres from five litres. The tank is still placed under the floorboard and can be filled by the external fuel filler mounted behind the apron. The floorboard area continues to get two hooks and a storage space, which provides some storage solutions for the scooter.

TVS Jupiter 125 CNG: Fuel Efficiency

TVS claims a combined fuel efficiency of 226 km (CNG + Petrol) on the Jupiter CNG. The company says the CNG scooter can cover 84 km in one kg of CNG. The scooter can run on both petrol and CNG, with the option to choose between the fuel options at the flick of a switch. The brand also says the scooter will have a running cost of ₹1 per km.

TVS Jupiter 125 CNG: Specifications

Power continues to come from the 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that has been reworked to run on CNG. The CNG version makes 7.1 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 9.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The top speed is restricted to 80 kmph.

TVS has not announced yet on when it plans to launch the Jupiter 125 CNG in the market

Visually, the TVS Jupiter 125 CNG has no changes except the CNG branding on the apron. It also retains the rest of the hardware, including the suspension, brakes, wheels, and more. It’s noteworthy to mention that the seat height remains largely unchanged over the regular Jupiter 125, despite the CNG cylinder underneath.

TVS has not announced when it plans to launch the CNG version but the model could arrive later this year, should the brand receive favourable feedback.

