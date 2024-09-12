HT Auto
2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Spec-sheet comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2024, 17:03 PM
The new Hero Destini 125 features a modern design and advanced technology, competing closely with the TVS Jupiter 125. Both scooters provide good perf
...
hero destini vs tvs jupiter
The Jupiter starts at a price of ₹79,299 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Hero Destini 125 is also expected to priced competitively.

Hero recently updated the Destini 125 with a new design and modern features. However, its competition in the segment is strong. One of the popular contenders of the segment is the Jupiter 125. Both two-wheelers prove to be of amazing value for money for a buyer who needs a fuel-efficient journey at least acquisition cost.

Here is a one-on-one comparison of the two scooters to help you decide which one you should be going for.

2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Engine and performance

The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces about 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. Similarly, the TVS Jupiter 125 is also powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder unit that makes 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 4,500 rpm. On paper, the Destini 125 claims to put out slightly better power figures when compared to the Jupiter 125.

2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Fuel efficiency

Destini 125 boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of around 59 kmpl, making it useful for city commutes. The Jupiter 125 on the other end, claims an almost similar mileage at 57 kmpl.

2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Features

The new Hero Destini 125 highlights new features like an i3S (an idle start-stop system), a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, a projector LED headlamp setup with DRLs and a mobile charging port. TVS Jupiter 125 also comes with a full LED headlamp, intelliGo, a front fuel tank for convenient refuelling, a digital-analogue instrument cluster with voice-assisted navigation and spacious under-seat storage of 32 litres.

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specs and features comparison

2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Comfort and Convenience

Both scooters get front telescopic shocks and adjustable shocks at the rear. Destini 125 offers a larger seat than before. The Jupiter 125 provides better legroom and a fuel tank located at the front which enhances convenience.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Destini 125 hero tvs hero destini tvs jupiter

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

