Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 18, 2025: Auto Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 makes India debut promising up to 502 km range, bookings open
Latest news on January 18, 2025: BYD Sealion 7 debuts in India at the Auto Expo 2025, aiming to further increase the Chinese EV maker's footprint in the Indian electric car market.
18 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
18 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
18 Jan 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Auto Expo 2025: MG Majestor unveiled, will go against Toyota Fortuner Legender
- MG Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
18 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Auto Expo 2025: Five unmissable cars you just have to check out. And why
- Auto Expo 2025 brings together the biggest names from the Indian and global automotive world.
18 Jan 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Auto Expo 2025: BMW F450 GS Concept adventure bike makes India debut
- The BMW F450 GS Concept will be made locally by TVS once it enters production. It is powered by a newly-developed 450 cc engine and features advanced rider aids, lightweight materials, and a robust chassis designed for agility in varying conditions.
18 Jan 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Auto Expo 2025: VinFast VF 3 showcased in India. Do you want to see this pocket rocket on the Indian roads?
- The VinFast VF 3 will be the entry level product to the company passenger vehicle lineup and hence the most affordable model by the company in India.
18 Jan 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Auto Expo 2025: BMW X3 SUV launched in India at ₹75.80 lakh. Check details
- The 2025 BMW X3 is based on a new platform, has a distinctly different design language, and has massive upgrades in features and powertrain options.
18 Jan 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure launched, priced at ₹22.95 lakh
- The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is more tourer-friendly version and gets upgrades to the engine, equipment, features, and more.
18 Jan 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Auto Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR launched with upgrades, priced at ₹21.10 lakh
- The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR remains one of the delectable litre-class machines on sale and the latest update brings a revised bodywork and more electronic aids to the stellar package.
18 Jan 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Auto Expo 2025: VinFast takes covers off VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. Check out the specs and features
- VinFast has taken covers off its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India, marking the company's entry into the Indian market.
18 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 17: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp unveil exciting products at Auto Expo 2025
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST