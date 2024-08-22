MG Windsor to join ZS EV and Comet on September 11 launch. All key facts we know
- MG Windsor EV is expected to sit between ZS EV and Comet EV and would challenge Tata Nexon EV.
JSW MG Motor India has been increasing its electric vehicle footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market gradually and the next step in that direction from the brand is going to be MG Windsor EV. Slated to launch in India on September 11, the MG Windsor EV is going to be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV, which has been already showcased at the Indonesian Auto Show in Jakarta just a few weeks back.
The MG Windsor EV is going to be the first car from the SAIC-owned iconic British automaker since the company joined hands with JSW Group to form a joint venture called JSW MG Motor India. Also, this is going to be the third electric car from the brand after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV, which cater for customers in different segments.
While the MG ZS EV rivals the newly introduced Tata Curvv EV with a higher pricing slab, the Comet EV is meant for entry-level buyers who seek an affordable electric car with a decent range on offer for commuting in and around the city. The MG Windsor EV is likely to sit between its two siblings.
Here is a quick look at all the key facts we know about the MG Windsor EV and the key expectations from the electric car as well.
Since the upcoming MG Windsor EV is expected to come as a rebadged avatar of the Wuling Cloud EV, it may be launched in India with a similar design. Besides the MG badge in place of Wuling logo and the new nomenclature, the electric car is unlikely to come with any other design updates. MG has dubbed the car as a CUV, which stands for a crossover between a hatchback and MPV. The nomenclature is inspired by the Windsor Castle in Berkshire, UK. There will be LED headlamps and LED tail-lamps, an integrated spoiler, large alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.
The MG Windsor EV is expected to come with a length of 4,300 mm, while the width and height of the vehicle would be 1,850 mm and 1,652 mm, respectively. The five-seater electric car is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.
The MG Windsor would be available in two different sizes of lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery pack options: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh, just like the Wuling Cloud EV. These two battery packs promise up to 360-kilometre and 460-kilometre ranges, respectively. Powering the Windsor EV would be the same front axle-mounted single permanent magnet synchronous motor, which is capable of churning out 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of maximum torque in the Cloud EV.
The MG Windsor EV is confirmed to come with 135-degree reclining rear seats offering a lounge-like experience. The automaker has dubbed this as ‘aero lounge’. The OEM has teased a dual-tone interior theme with black upholstery and space for three occupants at the back. Also, there will be rear AC vents similar to the Wuling Cloud EV. There will be a panoramic sunroof, and a floating touchscreen infotainment system with a 15.6-inch display would be there. Other features would include an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-way adjustable driver seat and four-way adjustable passenger seats, electrically operated tailgate..