MG Windsor to join ZS EV and Comet on September 11 launch. All key facts we know

JSW MG Motor India has been increasing its electric vehicle footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market gradually and the next step in that direction from the brand is going to be MG Windsor EV. Slated to launch in India on September 11, the MG Windsor EV is going to be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV, which has been already showcased at the Indonesian Auto Show in Jakarta just a few weeks back.

The MG Windsor EV is going to be the first car from the SAIC-owned iconic British automaker since the company joined hands with JSW Group to form a joint venture called JSW MG Motor India. Also, this is going to be the third electric car from the brand after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV, which cater for customers in different segments.

While the MG ZS EV rivals the newly introduced Tata Curvv EV with a higher pricing slab, the Comet EV is meant for entry-level buyers who seek an affordable electric car with a decent range on offer for commuting in and around the city. The MG Windsor EV is likely to sit between its two siblings.

Here is a quick look at all the key facts we know about the MG Windsor EV and the key expectations from the electric car as well.