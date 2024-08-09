Here’s how many cars Kia sold in just 5 years of India operations

Kia entered the Indian market in 2019 and the automaker has been a blockbuster success ever since its arrival
Kia kicked off India sales with the Seltos, followed by the Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and EV6, each of which have been well-accepted
Kia has now achieved a new milestone as its sales crossed the one million milestone in just five years
The Kia Seltos is the biggest contributor to the brand’s success and accounts for over 48 per cent of the brand’s total domestic sales
The Kia Sonet is the next bestseller for the company and accounts for 34 per cent of the total sales
The Carens MPV makes for 16 per cent of Kia’s total sales in India
Kia also revealed that 42 per cent of its sales come from top-spec trims of its models. Automatic variants account for 32 per cent of total sales
Kia offers multiple powertrain options including petrol, diesel and electric across its model lineup. About 59 per cent are petrol buyers, followed by diesel
India is a key production hub for Kia with over 2.6 lakh exports. The automaker’s combined sales (domestic + sales) is nearly 1.3 million units so far