2024 TVS Jupiter 110 launched: 5 things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 13:11 PM
  • TVS Jupiter 110 is the primary rival to the Honda Activa. The prices of Jupiter start from 73,700.
2024 TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 

TVS Motor Company has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is called the Jupiter 110 and it has already gone on sale. Customers can check it out in the authorised dealerships. Here are five things that you should know about the new TVS Jupiter 110.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Design

The most notable feature of the new Jupiter is its design, which is both striking and sleek. It boasts a completely redesigned front apron, complemented by an LED light bar that incorporates the turn indicators. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with new LED headlamps and a variety of fresh color options. The sides are characterized by sharp lines, while the rear showcases a slender LED tail lamp that also includes integrated turn indicators. TVS has placed significant emphasis on the use of gloss black plastic, ensuring it is resistant to scratches. Furthermore, TVS claims that the seat is now the largest in its class, and it continues to feature metal body panels.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Upgraded engine

The 2024 TVS Jupiter is equipped with a new 113.3 cc air-cooled engine featuring fuel injection technology. This engine generates a maximum power of 7.91 bhp at 5,000 rpm and delivers a torque of 9.2 Nm at the same rpm. It retains its CVT automatic transmission, but now includes an electric assist that enhances the torque output to 9.8 Nm. This feature proves beneficial during initial acceleration or when overtaking. The maximum speed achievable by the Jupiter 110 is 82 km/h.

Also Read : TVS Motor plans to expand EV sales in global markets

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Features

TVS Motor Company is recognized for incorporating numerous features into its products, and the latest Jupiter 110 exemplifies this commitment. It is equipped with underseat storage capable of accommodating two helmets, a USB port for mobile device charging, an external fuel filler cap, and LED lighting. Additionally, a new digital instrument cluster is available, featuring Bluetooth connectivity with application support. TVS has also introduced an Emergency Stop Signal, automatic turn indicators, a distance-to-empty feature, voice command functionality, hazard lamps, and follow-me headlamps.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Colours

TVS offers the Jupiter 110 in Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss colour schemes.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Variants and prices

The Jupiter 110 is offered in four variants - Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. The prices start at 73,700 and go up to 87,250. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter TVS Motor Company TVS Jupiter

