BGauss to launch B8 and A2 electric scooters in India later this year

EV manufacturer BGauss on Thursday has announced that it will bring B8 and A2 electric scooters later this year in the fourth quarter. The two electric scooters will be available in five different variants.

BGauss has also claimed that these two electric scooters will come with hi-tech features and attractive designs. However, both the scooter come very much similar designed if we compare them with a wide range of products available in the market.

The company is manufacturing these electric scooters at its plant in Chakan near Pune. The company also claims that its range of electric two-wheelers will be completely made in India. The B8 will be a high-speed model, while A2 will come as a low-speed electric scooter.

The BGauss B8 will be available in four different colour options, claims the two-wheeler brand. These will be - Silk Red, Sparkling Blue, Nebula Grey and Pearl White. This will be the flagship model from the brand and there will be both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery variants of this scooter. It will be able to run up to 70 km range at a 50 kmph speed.

BGauss A2 will be available in three different colour options - Caspian Blue, Glacier Ice, Super White. It will be able to run up to 75 km on a single charge at a top speed of 25 kmph.

Speaking on the products, Hemant Kabra, Managing Director, BGauss said that the company has received a positive response for B8 since its introduction in October 2020. "This further gives us confidence to add two new products to our existing portfolio of electric scooters to cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly blends technology with affordable, zero-emission, eco-friendly and a superior riding experience," he further said.