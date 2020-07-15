BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters

After showcasing its two electric scooters - B8 and A2 - earlier this month, BGauss announced on Wednesday that it had opened bookings for a deposit amount of ₹3,000. The two e-scooters will be manufactured in a Chakan facility near Pune.

BGauss B8 is available in three models - Lead Acid ( ₹62,999*), Lithium ion ( ₹82,999*) and LI Tech ( ₹88,999*) while A2 is available in two models - Lead Acid ( ₹52,449*) and Lithium ion ( ₹67,999*).

The B8 is the higher-spec model with a 1,900-watt, hub-mounted motor and a 1.45kWh battery. It can either be had with a lead-acid battery (7-8 hour charging time) or a lithium-ion battery (with a 3 hour charging time), the latter is removable. Its variant list will comprise the base lead-acid variant, the mid-spec lithium-ion variant and there will also be an LI Technology variant.

The BGauss A2 features a 250-watt motor and is capable of achieving a top-speed of 25 kmph. It can also be had with either a lead-acid battery (7-8 hours charge time) or a 1.29kWh lithium-ion battery that consumes about 2-3 hours to charge.

The company had already informed that deliveries would begin from August.