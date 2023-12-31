Previously, Husqvarna showcased its Vektorr concept in 2021, which could come to India, rebadged as Bajaj Vector
It could come as a sportier version of the Bajaj Chetak
Despite being launched at a time when demand for electric scooters are rising rapidly, Chetak has not tasted success
Bajaj may be trying to ramp up its effort in the electric scooter space with Vector
Bajaj has not officially said anything about the Vector
But the company's patent application and a Husqvarna Vektorr-like prototype's testing in India has fuelled speculation
If Vector comes as next Bajaj electric scooter, expect it to offer a funky design and sportier performance than Chetak
It is expected to offer higher range and improved acceleration capability than Chetak
Bajaj is expected to reveal more details about Vector soon