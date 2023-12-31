Bajaj Auto has patented Vector nomenclature fuelling speculation of an upcoming electric scooter

Previously, Husqvarna showcased its Vektorr concept in 2021, which could come to India, rebadged as Bajaj Vector

It could come as a sportier version of the Bajaj Chetak

Despite being launched at a time when demand for electric scooters are rising rapidly, Chetak has not tasted success

Bajaj may be trying to ramp up its effort in the electric scooter space with Vector

Bajaj has not officially said anything about the Vector

But the company's patent application and a Husqvarna Vektorr-like prototype's testing in India has fuelled speculation

If Vector comes as next Bajaj electric scooter, expect it to offer a funky design and sportier performance than Chetak

It is expected to offer higher range and improved acceleration capability than Chetak

Bajaj is expected to reveal more details about Vector soon
