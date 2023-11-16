Technology giants becoming into carmakers: Top passenger EVs from tech brands

The auto industry has been witnessing a massive shift to electric vehicles. Amidst this swing towards electric vehicles, legacy auto manufacturers and mobility startups are not the only ones trying their luck with vehicles powered by electric propulsion systems. Several global technology companies too are also bringing their respective electric vehicles. In the last few years, Google-backed Waymo, Apple, Sony, and Xiaomi have become the leading names among the technology companies that have shown their interest in making electric vehicles.

The technology giants' association with the mobility industry is nothing new. However, to date, the technology companies used to be tech suppliers for auto manufacturers. But, in the last few years, the situation has evolved drastically and the technology providers have been trying to become new-age mobility companies as well as automobile manufacturers.

Here are the top electric cars that have been designed and developed by technology companies.