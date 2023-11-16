Xiaomi SU7 EV with more than 650 bhp revealed, is Xiaomi's first electric car

Popular smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric vehicle in China. It is called SU7 and it is an electric sedan. Xiaomi showcased two versions of the SU7 - with Lidar and without Lidar. There will be two powertrain options - RWD and AWD. The electric sedan will go on sale in three variants - SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

The RWD version will come with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It will produce 295 bhp whereas the all-wheel drive version will produce 663 bhp. The AWD drivetrain will come with a 295 bhp electric motor mounted on the front axle and a 368 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

The lower trims which will be more affordable will come with battery packs sourced from BYD. It will be an LFP unit whereas the higher trims with larger battery packs will get NMC battery packs from CATL. Electric cars are quite heavy because of the weight of the battery, the Xiaomi SU7 has a curb weight of 1,980 kg whereas the top-end trim will weigh 2,205 kg. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants.

A look at the rear of the Xiaomi SU7.

The mass production of the Xiaomi SU7 will start in December 2023 and the deliveries will begin in February 2024. The BAIC’s Beijing factory has already started a trial production, and test vehicles are already being rolled off the production line.

Xiaomi will use Hyper OS which is their new operating system on the SU7. Interestingly, the manufacturer also announced Hyper OS for its smartphones a few weeks back. So, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi's smartphones will be able to talk to the cars that are running on Hyper OS.

