Top-five rivals to TVS iQube electric scooter: From Ather to Ola, and more

The TVS iQube competes with electric scooters such as Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Hero Optima HX, Okinawa iPraise+. It will also face competition from the upcoming Ola electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak Electric. brings back the retro charm with modern technologies.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak blends the retro styling with modern electric powertrain technology. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has brought back the iconic badge that ruled the Indian market for decades before being discontinued. Available in two variants - Urbane and Premium, Chetak is the first electric scooter from Bajaj Auto.

It is powered by a 3.8 kW electric motor clubbed with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It promises up to a 95 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 70 kmph. The scooter comes with full LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, illuminated switchgear etc.

Ather 450X is claimed to be the fastest electric scooter in India.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X is the fastest electric scooter in India. It is capable of covering 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The sharp and stylish looking Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at ₹132,426 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This modern and feature-laden electric scooter can run at a top speed of 80 kmph. It can run up to 85 kmph on a single charge. The Ather 450X comes with a host of connectivity features.

Hero Electric Optima is available in two variants HX and LX.

Hero Optima HX

Hero Optima is the bestselling electric scooter in India. Available in two variants, HX and LX, the Optima comes with a conventional and practical design. Instead of style and features, the scooter is more focused on practicality. Hero Electric claims that Optima HX can run up to 122 km on a single charge.

While the LX is the low-speed variant, HX comes as a high-speed variant. Priced at ₹58,980 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Optima HX runs at a top speed of 42 kmph. It gets LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster, regenerative braking.

Okinawa iPraise+ gets an aggressive design.

Okinawa iPraise+

Okinawa has garnered pretty much popularity with its modern and stylish range of electric scooters. The iPraise+ high-speed electric scooter from the brand is claimed to be capable of running 139 km on a single charge.

The scooter comes with an LED headlamp and taillight, a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion detachable battery and a dedicated mobile app that offers a host of connectivity features. This 150 kg weighing electric scooter e-ABS, disc brakes at front and rear.

Ola electric scooter comes with a radically different design compared to the majority of e-scooters available in India.

Ola electric scooter

Ola electric scooter is expected to launch in a few days. It will come with a radical design compared to the other electric scooters available in the country market. Available in ten different colour options, this scooter will be capable of charging 0-50% in 18 minutes.

The battery will require 2 hours 30 minutes to get completely charged. It could come with a top speed of 100 kmph or more. It will be able to run up to 150 km on a single charge.