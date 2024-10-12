Bajaj to launch new Pulsar on October 16. Is this the new Pulsar N125?

HT Auto
  • While the company is tightlipped about its new offering, rumours suggest that this could be the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 as a new sports commuter.
Bajaj is expected to introduce the new Pulsar N125 on October 16, 2024, which will join the Pulsar N160 and N250 already on sale
If you thought Bajaj Auto was done launching its fair share of Pulsars this year, we have some news for you. The Pune-based manufacturer is all set to launch an all-new Pulsar, which will hit the market on October 16, 2024. While the company is tightlipped about its new offering, rumours suggest that this could be the new Bajaj Pulsar N125. The Bajaj Pulsar N series has been particularly successful for the bike maker and this will be the most affordable offering in the ‘N’ range.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: What To Expect?

Bajaj Auto is calling the next Pulsar “fun, agile, and urban" hinting at a smaller capacity offering, which makes us believe this will be the Pulsar N125. The company already retails the Pulsar N160 and N250, both of which are tuned to be commuter-friendly. Expect the styling to be in line with the bigger Pulsar N models including the projector lens headlamp with LED DRLs, twin-spoke alloy wheels, and a chiselled fuel tank.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with this offer. Check new prices

Bajaj Pulsar N160
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will get a 125 cc motor but is likely to tuned for sportier performance
Bajaj Pulsar N160
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will get a 125 cc motor but is likely to tuned for sportier performance

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is also likely to get an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as standard. Expect to see split seats and grab rails, LED taillight and more. Power will come from a familiar 125 cc single-cylinder motor likely borrowed from the Pulsar 125. The engine is likely to see tweaks to bring a sporty touch to the Pulsar N125, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is also likely to sport combi-braking while Bajaj could offer single-channel ABS on a higher variant.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

The 125 cc sports-commuter segment has seen some fun launches recently. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 will take on the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125 and the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG. More details on the upcoming offering will be available in a few days.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2024, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar N125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Bajaj bikes Bajaj Auto

