Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with this offer. Check new prices

Bajaj Auto has announced Dussehra offer on teh Pulsar. The Bajaj Pulsar range now gets a ₹10,000 discount. The company stated that this offer aims to support customer purchases during the festive season.

The savings are supported with cashback offers up to ₹5000 available on various models including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200 and N250. There is also a limited period cashback offer of ₹5000, available for customers making EMI transactions using HDFC Credit Cards only through Pine Labs machines at dealership networks.

Additional offers will be available to customers who make their purchases from e-commerce partners, Amazon and Flipkart. The company stated that 2024 has been an important year for Pulsar with an entire range being upgraded with new age features. The 2024 upgraded Bajaj Pulsar range features updates such as Bluetooth-connected digital consoles, LED headlamps, navigation, and USB charging ports

Flipkart offers on Bajaj bikes

Flipkart is offering the Pulsar 125 for a starting price of ₹79,843 whereas the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is ₹81,843. The Pulsar 125 is the smallest and the most affordable Pulsar in the brand's lineup. Meanwhile the Dominar 250 which is the younger sibling to the Dominar 400 which has become a popular choice for people who like to tour on their motorcycles.

The Dominar 250 uses less premium parts and a smaller engine but still retains that bulky and attractive look. The ex-showroom price of the Bajaj Dominar 250 is ₹1,85,894 but Flipkart is selling it for ₹1,83,894. Bajaj Dominar 400 is the tourer from the brand. It costs ₹2.32 lakh ex-showroom but Flipkart is selling the same motorcycle for ₹2.30 lakh. It is powered by a 373.3 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 40 bhp and 35 Nm.

