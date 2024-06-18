Bajaj CNG motorcycle launch officially confirmed for July 5

Bajaj Auto has shared an official invite with the media for the launch of its highly anticipated CNG motorcycle next month. The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on July 5, 2024, contrary to the previously announced date of July 17. Bajaj has confirmed that the upcoming CNG offering will be launched in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), alongside Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto.

The teaser image reveals a flat single seat on the Bajaj CNG motorcycle with what appears to be a lid for the CNG tank intake. The bike is expected to get dual fuel tanks with CNG and petrol tanks. The company promises a seamless shift in performance between both fuel options. Pricing will be crucial for the CNG bike, and so will the safety levels and cost of ownership.

Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike: What to expect

The upcoming CNG motorcycle will be a world-first and is expected to be a game-changer. Internally codenamed ‘Bruzer', the CNG bike will get a different name upon launch and we reckon it could be one of the shortlisted nameplates that Bajaj trademarked recently. Bajaj says the CNG motorcycle will drop running costs by 50 per cent over petrol-only motorcycles in the same segment.

The two-wheeler giant has a long history of producing CNG three-wheelers but this is the first time a manufacturer will introduce a CNG-powered motorcycle. The company is targeting the commuter segment in 100-150 cc and the upcoming bike will be the first of a new range of CNG bikes planned by the company.

