Bajaj CNG motorcycle launch delayed to July 17

Bajaj Auto has postponed the launch of its highly anticipated CNG bike to July 17, 2024. The maiden Bajaj CNG motorcycle was scheduled for launch on June 18, which Bajaj Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj announced at the launch of the Pulsar NS400Z . However, the launch date has been pushed back by a few weeks, as confirmed by Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike has been internally codenamed Bruzer, while the final version will carry a different nameplate, kickstarting a new CNG lin

Sharma was speaking to Evo India where he confirmed the development. It’s not clear as to what led to the delay in the launch. However, the top boss spilt a few more details about the upcoming motorcycle that has been internally codenamed ‘Bruzer.’ Sharma confirmed that the CNG bike will not be called Bruzer upon launch but will have an entirely different name. He also confirmed that the upcoming offering is a first in a new CNG motorcycle family.

Bajaj CNG Bike: To compete in 100-150 cc segment

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike will compete in the commuter segment, particularly the 100-150 cc space with multiple bikes planned. The maiden offering is expected to be a 125 cc equivalent powered by both petrol and CNG fuel options. Sharma emphasised that the ‘pride of ownership’ factor will be strong with the upcoming offering, hinting at a slightly more evolved motorcycle.

Previously leaked details have revealed that the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle will have two fuel tanks, one for petrol and another for CNG. The motor will be compatible to run on both fuels, while Sharma said that there will be a seamless transition in performance when switching from CNG to petrol or vice versa, without a drop in performance.

Bajaj CNG Bike: To lower running costs by 50%

The upcoming CNG bike from Bajaj could be a game-changer for the two-wheeler sector. The company has claimed that it will drop running costs by 50 per cent over conventional petrol-powered motorcycles in the same segment. The spy shots promise a conventional design with the CNG cylinder likely packaged with a smaller fuel tank in place. Pricing will also play a crucial role in ensuring a lower acquisition cost and ease of ownership.

The CNG motorcycle could also find a bigger market globally, opening horizons for the brand further, especially in developing countries. That said, it will be tested against conventional commuter motorcycles from famed players including Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Honda, which rule the segment. More details will be available in the coming weeks.

